Golem Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, Golem has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Golem has a market capitalization of $70.88 million and $1.23 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Golem

GNT is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 654,774,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,224,615 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

