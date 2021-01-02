Graft Hits Market Cap of $184,777.17 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Graft has a total market cap of $184,777.17 and $46.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded up 67.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.45 or 0.00449582 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 64% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

