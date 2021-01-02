Grin Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.39 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Grin has a market capitalization of $21.41 million and approximately $9.39 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001110 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, LBank, Coinall and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000135 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000542 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 61,741,260 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinall, LBank, KuCoin, Bisq, TradeOgre and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

