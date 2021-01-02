HackenAI (HAI) Price Tops $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One HackenAI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00027728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00116279 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00162790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.18 or 0.00500563 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00270428 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00018312 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003278 BTC.

HackenAI Token Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai

Buying and Selling HackenAI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

