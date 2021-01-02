Hive Trading Down 0% This Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Hive has a market cap of $48.75 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001098 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 56.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 419,018,477 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio

Buying and Selling Hive

