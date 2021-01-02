Hiveterminal Token Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,483.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $1,483.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00029242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00122221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.15 or 0.00528653 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00146954 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00281842 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018363 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

