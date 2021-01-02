HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMSVF. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HomeServe in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSVF opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23. HomeServe has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

