HOMIHELP Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $65,848.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOMIHELP token can now be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00007539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HOMIHELP has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00028813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00119503 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00167303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00509224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00276669 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018413 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003281 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.