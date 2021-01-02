Honest Market Capitalization Hits $674,880.31 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, Honest has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $674,880.31 and approximately $2,364.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest token can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00028231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00119950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00167929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.37 or 0.00511349 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00279239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00018358 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.