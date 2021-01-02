HUNT Price Reaches $0.0674 on Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One HUNT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded 27% higher against the US dollar. HUNT has a market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00028813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00119503 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00167303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00509224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00276669 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018413 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003281 BTC.

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

HUNT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

