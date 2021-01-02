HUSD (HUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $202.64 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, HUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a market cap of $202.64 million and $117.08 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00035826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00247237 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014466 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00024037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.28 or 0.01902860 BTC.

HUSD Token Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 203,010,776 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

HUSD Token Trading

HUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.