Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading Down 20.6% This Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $2.08 million and $236,475.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Ethfinex, Bgogo and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00037742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.04 or 0.00266797 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015429 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00025384 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.10 or 0.01901635 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

HOT is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Bancor Network, OKEx, DDEX, Ethfinex and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

