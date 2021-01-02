Hyperion (HYN) Price Hits $0.0789 on Top Exchanges

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Hyperion has traded down 41.6% against the US dollar. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0789 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, CoinExchange, Hotbit and Bgogo. Hyperion has a total market cap of $34.04 million and approximately $43,874.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00029425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00123366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.77 or 0.00533767 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00148331 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00285325 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00047239 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,580,000 tokens. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, Bgogo and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

