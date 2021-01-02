IG Gold (IGG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,529.00

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One IG Gold token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, TRX Market, ABCC and LATOKEN. IG Gold has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $1,529.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00028813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00119503 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00037742 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00167303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00509224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007449 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (IGG) is a token. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, ABCC, TRX Market and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

