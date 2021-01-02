ImageCash 24-Hour Volume Tops $58,211.00 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. ImageCash has a total market cap of $35,781.25 and approximately $58,211.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ImageCash has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00027797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00116752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00163452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $163.08 or 0.00502263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00271550 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018355 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003276 BTC.

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,154,046 coins and its circulating supply is 5,035,046 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com

ImageCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

