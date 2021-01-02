indaHash (IDH) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One indaHash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, indaHash has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. indaHash has a market capitalization of $749,159.94 and approximately $44.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00038465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.85 or 0.00274813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016113 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00027144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $606.65 or 0.01941916 BTC.

About indaHash

indaHash (CRYPTO:IDH) is a token. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The official website for indaHash is indahash.com . indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash . indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

