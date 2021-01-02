Indorse Token (IND) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $154,236.75 and approximately $705.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Indorse Token has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Indorse Token token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00035826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00247237 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014466 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00024037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.28 or 0.01902860 BTC.

Indorse Token Token Profile

IND is a token. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

Indorse Token Token Trading

Indorse Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

