INLOCK Price Hits $0.0052 (ILK)

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One INLOCK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. INLOCK has a market cap of $6.99 million and $14,799.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, INLOCK has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00037775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.73 or 0.00266858 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015487 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00025429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.65 or 0.01898133 BTC.

INLOCK Profile

ILK is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,335,418,290 tokens. The official message board for INLOCK is inlock.io/blog . INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io

Buying and Selling INLOCK

INLOCK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INLOCK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INLOCK using one of the exchanges listed above.

