Insureum Price Reaches $0.0033 (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Insureum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including CoinZest and CoinBene. Insureum has a market capitalization of $697,504.08 and approximately $317,876.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insureum has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insureum Token Profile

Insureum was first traded on March 20th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

Buying and Selling Insureum

Insureum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinZest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

