Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.44 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $14.44 million and approximately $16,862.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00029085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00119501 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00167301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.99 or 0.00510202 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00277457 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018455 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,237,896 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

