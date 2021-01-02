IoTeX Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $38.05 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00037828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.00269635 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015377 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00025642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $603.05 or 0.01912713 BTC.

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,734,304,441 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

IoTeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Bgogo, Gate.io, Kucoin, Coineal and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

