IZE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $47,063.00 (IZE)

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, IZE has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. IZE has a market cap of $716.04 million and approximately $47,063.00 worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IZE token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IZE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00029045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00120334 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00168467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.68 or 0.00512719 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00279485 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018608 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003287 BTC.

IZE Token Profile

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. The official website for IZE is izeholdings.io/en

IZE Token Trading

IZE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IZE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IZE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IZE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IZE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IZE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.