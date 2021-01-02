Jewel Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $327.00 (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Jewel has a total market capitalization of $9.85 million and $327.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jewel has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Jewel token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000533 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00027231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00112108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00035826 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00156950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00485455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007136 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Jewel (JWL) is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay

Jewel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

