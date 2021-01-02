JUST (JST) Price Hits $0.0235 on Top Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One JUST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, JUST has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. JUST has a market cap of $53.17 million and $59.33 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00028231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00119950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00167929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.37 or 0.00511349 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00279239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00018358 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003258 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.