JUST Stablecoin (USDJ) Market Cap Achieves $4.23 Million

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, JUST Stablecoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. JUST Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST Stablecoin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JUST Stablecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00028813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00119503 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00167303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00509224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00276669 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018413 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003281 BTC.

About JUST Stablecoin

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. The official website for JUST Stablecoin is just.network

Buying and Selling JUST Stablecoin

JUST Stablecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST Stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.