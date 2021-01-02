Karatgold Coin (KBC) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Karatgold Coin (CURRENCY:KBC) traded up 21% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Karatgold Coin has traded 203.5% higher against the dollar. One Karatgold Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, HitBTC, YoBit and Coinbe. Karatgold Coin has a total market capitalization of $18.50 million and approximately $156.00 worth of Karatgold Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00036623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00258009 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00024903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $638.92 or 0.01960712 BTC.

About Karatgold Coin

Karatgold Coin is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. Karatgold Coin’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,728,252,687 tokens. Karatgold Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@karatgold . The official website for Karatgold Coin is karatgold.io . Karatgold Coin’s official Twitter account is @karatbarsgmbh and its Facebook page is accessible here

Karatgold Coin Token Trading

Karatgold Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Coinbe, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karatgold Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karatgold Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karatgold Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

