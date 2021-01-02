Keep4r (KP4R) Price Tops $9.05 on Exchanges

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $644,254.96 and approximately $84,759.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep4r token can currently be purchased for about $9.05 or 0.00029441 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00029599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00124015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.78 or 0.00535838 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00149111 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00286666 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00018493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00047414 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,161 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

Keep4r can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

