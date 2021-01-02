KickCoin Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. KickCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickCoin is kickecosystem.com

KickCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

