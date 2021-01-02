KickToken (KICK) Trading 22.3% Higher Over Last Week

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Exmo, Livecoin, CoinBene and Bilaxy. Over the last week, KickToken has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $591,988.95 and approximately $162,597.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00037742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.04 or 0.00266797 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015429 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00025384 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $606.10 or 0.01901635 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, YoBit, Mercatox, BitMart, Exmo, OOOBTC, Bilaxy, KuCoin, ABCC, P2PB2B, TOKOK, COSS, Dcoin, HitBTC, Livecoin, ProBit Exchange, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

