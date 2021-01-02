King DAG (KDAG) Price Tops $0.25

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. King DAG has a market cap of $13.33 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, King DAG has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One King DAG token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00028813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00119503 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00167303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00509224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00276669 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018413 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003281 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

Buying and Selling King DAG

King DAG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

