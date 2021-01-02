Kleros (PNK) Price Down 1% Over Last Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Kleros token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $66.14 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,279,012 tokens. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

