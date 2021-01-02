Lead Wallet Trading 9.8% Higher This Week (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $581,354.43 and approximately $1,018.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00028813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00119503 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00167303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00509224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00276669 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018413 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Lead Wallet Token Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Token Trading

Lead Wallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars.

