LEOcoin One Day Volume Reaches $344.00 (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One LEOcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. LEOcoin has a market cap of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,495.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $766.82 or 0.02434673 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.60 or 0.00427346 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.65 or 0.01122843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00448830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 97.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00018246 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00181390 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000086 BTC.

LEOcoin Token Profile

LEOcoin (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

