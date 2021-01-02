Level01 (LVX) Trading Up 18.3% This Week

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Level01 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. Level01 has a total market capitalization of $8.04 million and $15,392.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Level01 has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Level01 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00038866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.00280222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00016418 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $594.12 or 0.01931998 BTC.

Level01 Token Profile

LVX is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,760,195 tokens. The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . The official website for Level01 is level01.io

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Level01 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Level01 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.