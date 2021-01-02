Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and $611,982.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.80 or 0.00427159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 79.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

