LINA 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13,446.00 (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, LINA has traded 68.7% higher against the dollar. One LINA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINA has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $13,446.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00037742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.04 or 0.00266797 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015429 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00025384 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.10 or 0.01901635 BTC.

About LINA

LINA is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,224,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINA is lina.network

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

