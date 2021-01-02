Liquidity Network (LQD) Trading Up 636% This Week

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN, IDEX and Hotbit. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $197,882.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 636% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00027797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00116752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00163452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $163.08 or 0.00502263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00271550 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018355 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003276 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

