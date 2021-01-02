Liquidity Network Price Tops $0.0324 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded up 636% against the dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and Hotbit. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $1.73 million and $197,882.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00027797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00116752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00163452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $163.08 or 0.00502263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00271550 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018355 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

