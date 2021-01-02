Litecoin Cash Trading Up 176.5% This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 48.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 176.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $5.81 million and approximately $9,800.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 705,229,950 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

