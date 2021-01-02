Loopring Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $213.53 million and approximately $18.41 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loopring has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000575 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00038879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00280434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016305 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00027400 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.88 or 0.01933526 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (LRC) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,202,508,121 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

