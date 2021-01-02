LUKSO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.77 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00004055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00038866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.00280222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00016418 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $594.12 or 0.01931998 BTC.

LUKSO Profile

LUKSO (LYXe) is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network

LUKSO Token Trading

LUKSO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

