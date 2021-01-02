LUXCoin Price Tops $0.0512 on Top Exchanges (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $534,452.58 and $5,101.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,448,259 coins and its circulating supply is 10,441,026 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

