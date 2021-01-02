MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Market Capitalization Tops $154.99 Million

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $154.99 million and $632,611.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00029242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00122221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.15 or 0.00528653 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00146954 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00281842 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018363 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003284 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech . The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

