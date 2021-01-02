MaidSafeCoin Market Cap Reaches $142.18 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000964 BTC on exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $142.18 million and $686,186.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00027740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00116634 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00163287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.04 or 0.00500341 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00270588 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018296 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003276 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

