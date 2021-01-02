Maker Price Hits $606.65 on Major Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $606.65 or 0.01941916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and BitMart. Maker has a total market cap of $604.86 million and $45.92 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00038465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.85 or 0.00274813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016113 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00027144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00019674 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 997,059 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bibox, Switcheo Network, DDEX, Ethfinex, CoinMex, Kucoin, GOPAX, Kyber Network, BitMart, OasisDEX, Gate.io, OKEx, Radar Relay and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.