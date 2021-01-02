Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) vs. GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Head-To-Head Review

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) and Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Mastech Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 63.3% of Mastech Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GBT Technologies and Mastech Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBT Technologies $19.28 million 0.20 -$186.51 million N/A N/A Mastech Digital $193.57 million 0.93 $11.15 million $0.99 16.06

Mastech Digital has higher revenue and earnings than GBT Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares GBT Technologies and Mastech Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBT Technologies -232.61% N/A -1,171.16% Mastech Digital 5.16% 22.53% 12.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GBT Technologies and Mastech Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastech Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

GBT Technologies has a beta of 3.49, indicating that its stock price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mastech Digital beats GBT Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GBT Technologies Company Profile

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies comprising wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It offers intelligent human body vitals devices, and asset-tracking IoT and wireless mesh network services. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS and SIM cards for cell minutes, as well as gift and prepaid long distance cards. In addition, it offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for domestic and international carriers; cellular activation services, such as activation of SIM cards with wireless carriers; and check processing, verification, and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc. provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. It also provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services through Salesforce.com and digital learning methods. It provides its services across various industry verticals, including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

