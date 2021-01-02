MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Hits Market Cap of $195,155.19

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $195,155.19 and $86,763.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,470.32 or 0.99814867 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00025131 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00017150 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00277009 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.39 or 0.00438922 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00146975 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001975 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00047621 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

MAX Exchange Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

