MCO 24 Hour Volume Hits $19.96 Million (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, MCO has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One MCO token can currently be bought for $2.32 or 0.00007357 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, HitBTC and OKEx. MCO has a total market cap of $36.67 million and approximately $19.96 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00268984 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00025856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $602.79 or 0.01910113 BTC.

About MCO

MCO (MCO) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto . MCO’s official website is crypto.com . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Coinnest, ABCC, Gate.io, Livecoin, Bithumb, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, YoBit, Binance, Coinrail, Bittrex, BigONE, Cashierest, DDEX, Upbit, HitBTC, Bit-Z, OKEx, IDEX, Huobi and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

