MicroBitcoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and $137.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005849 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00114214 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

