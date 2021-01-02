Minter Network (BIP) Trading 11.4% Lower This Week

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and $21,959.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00029242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00122221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.15 or 0.00528653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00146954 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00281842 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006533 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,438,118,089 coins and its circulating supply is 3,232,908,522 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

